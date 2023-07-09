News you can trust since 1877
Man charged with murder after 26-year-old stabbed to death

A man has been charged with murder after a 26-year-old was stabbed to death.
By Steve Deeks
Published 9th Jul 2023, 17:25 BST- 1 min read

Yusuf Kallon, 19, has been charged with the murder of Rohan Trotman who died the day after he was attacked in Nunhead Green, near the junction with Gordon Road in Peckham, south-east London, on June 25.

Kallon, of Marmont Road, Peckham, SE15, has also been charged with two counts of robbery, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis, the Metropolitan Police said.

He is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court after being arrested on Thursday.

Police were called at 9.20pm on June 25 to reports that a man had been stabbed and taken to hospital by a member of the public.

Mr Trotman died in hospital at 9.30am the following day.