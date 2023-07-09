Yusuf Kallon, 19, has been charged with the murder of Rohan Trotman who died the day after he was attacked in Nunhead Green, near the junction with Gordon Road in Peckham, south-east London, on June 25.

Kallon, of Marmont Road, Peckham, SE15, has also been charged with two counts of robbery, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis, the Metropolitan Police said.

A man has been charged

He is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court after being arrested on Thursday.

Police were called at 9.20pm on June 25 to reports that a man had been stabbed and taken to hospital by a member of the public.