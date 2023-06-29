Man charged with numerous burglaries including one at St George's Church in Waterlooville
St George’s Church, in St George’s Walk, Waterlooville, fell prey to burglary, theft and vandalism on Monday (June 26) and a man has been charged with a number of thefts.
The incident at the church was reported to the police on June 27 and it is believed to have happened between 8.15 and 8.45am causing the church to close its doors while police investigated.
The church reopened on Wednesday and a statement on the church’s Facebook page said: ‘Ours is a church for our community and we will not let vandals deter us.’
A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Officers investigating a number of recent reports of burglary and theft in Waterlooville have charged a 41 year-old man.’
On June 23, shortly before 11am a man was seen breaking into a works van and then attempted to break into a house on Milton Road in Waterlooville.
Overnight from June 25 and 26 a car and a house were broken into on Chaplains Avenue, there were also reports of a man trying to break into other cars in the area.
Then on the morning of June 26 money was stolen from a cash box at St George’s Church on Hambledon Road.
The following day on June 27 a man stole alcohol from Sainsburys on Hambledon Road.
Following police enquiries Raymond Brain of Magpie Walk in Waterlooville has been charged with burglary, criminal damage, possessing a knife, blade, or sharp pointed object in a public place, theft, theft from a motor vehicle, theft from a shop and three offences of vehicle interference.
He has been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Thursday 29 June).