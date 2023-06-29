St George’s Church, in St George’s Walk, Waterlooville, fell prey to burglary, theft and vandalism on Monday (June 26) and a man has been charged with a number of thefts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St George's Church in Waterlooville was the victim of vandalism on June 26 and a man has now been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, burglary and theft.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Officers investigating a number of recent reports of burglary and theft in Waterlooville have charged a 41 year-old man.’

On June 23, shortly before 11am a man was seen breaking into a works van and then attempted to break into a house on Milton Road in Waterlooville.

Overnight from June 25 and 26 a car and a house were broken into on Chaplains Avenue, there were also reports of a man trying to break into other cars in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then on the morning of June 26 money was stolen from a cash box at St George’s Church on Hambledon Road.

The following day on June 27 a man stole alcohol from Sainsburys on Hambledon Road.

Following police enquiries Raymond Brain of Magpie Walk in Waterlooville has been charged with burglary, criminal damage, possessing a knife, blade, or sharp pointed object in a public place, theft, theft from a motor vehicle, theft from a shop and three offences of vehicle interference.