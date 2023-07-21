Man charged with racially aggravated assault following an attack in Hampshire
A man has been charged with racially aggravated assault after a man allegedly confronted a group of people in Hampshire.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Jul 2023, 11:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 11:43 BST
Officers investigating a hate-related assault have charged a man.
The charges come after it is alleged that a group of people were confronted and assaulted on Burgess Road in Southampton at around 4.25pm on June 11.
Zheng Gong, 23, of High Street, Southampton has been charged with racially aggravated assault.