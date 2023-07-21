News you can trust since 1877
A man has been charged with racially aggravated assault after a man allegedly confronted a group of people in Hampshire.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Jul 2023, 11:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 11:43 BST

Officers investigating a hate-related assault have charged a man.

The charges come after it is alleged that a group of people were confronted and assaulted on Burgess Road in Southampton at around 4.25pm on June 11.

Zheng Gong, 23, of High Street, Southampton has been charged with racially aggravated assault.

Stock picture of a police officer on the beat.
He has been remanded and is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court today (July 21).