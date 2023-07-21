Man charged with sexual assault after reports of three woman being inappropriately touched in Southsea
A man has been charged with three counts of sexual assault after three woman reported being touched inappropriately.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
Officers have charged a 20 year-old man after three women reported that they were approached in Southsea and touched inappropriately over their clothing.
The reported incidents took place on Monday 10 July in the Canoe Lake area and then Empshott Road later the same day. The third incident took place on Tuesday 18 July on Fawcett Road.