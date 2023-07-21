News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Man charged with sexual assault after reports of three woman being inappropriately touched in Southsea

A man has been charged with three counts of sexual assault after three woman reported being touched inappropriately.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

Officers have charged a 20 year-old man after three women reported that they were approached in Southsea and touched inappropriately over their clothing.

The reported incidents took place on Monday 10 July in the Canoe Lake area and then Empshott Road later the same day. The third incident took place on Tuesday 18 July on Fawcett Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shueb Chowdhury of Harold Road in Southsea has been charged with three offences of sexual assault and has been remanded to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court today (July 21).