A man has been charged with sexual assault and theft from a shop after a member of staff at a shop was touched inappropriately.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 31st Dec 2023, 11:35 GMT
Updated 31st Dec 2023, 11:36 GMT
The police have issued an update following a recent charge relating to an incident at a shop in Fareham town centre. On September 21 a member of staff was assaulted and touched inappropriately over their clothing at a store on West Street.

Following an investigation, 38 year-old Luke Stephen Stapley of Gosport Road in Fareham has been charged with multiple offences including assault, sexual assault, using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress, and theft from a shop. He has been bailed and he will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

