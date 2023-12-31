The police have issued an update following a recent charge relating to an incident at a shop in Fareham town centre. On September 21 a member of staff was assaulted and touched inappropriately over their clothing at a store on West Street.

Following an investigation, 38 year-old Luke Stephen Stapley of Gosport Road in Fareham has been charged with multiple offences including assault, sexual assault, using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress, and theft from a shop. He has been bailed and he will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 25, 2024.