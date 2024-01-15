Sainsbury's: Man named and charged with shoplifting after kids toys and luggage cases stolen in Hedge End
A man has been charged with stealing toys and luggage cases from a supermarket.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Owen McDonagh, 22, of no fixed abode, will appear in court next month after being charged with shoplifting. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary received a report of children's toys and luggage cases being stolen from Sainsbury's in Tollbar Way, Hedge End.
The force said: "Owen McDonagh, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Sunday 7 January and subsequently charged with the theft of children’s toys and luggage cases from the store on Wednesday, December 6.
"McDonagh has been bailed to next appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 8."