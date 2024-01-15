A man has been charged with stealing toys and luggage cases from a supermarket.

Owen McDonagh, 22, of no fixed abode, will appear in court next month after being charged with shoplifting. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary received a report of children's toys and luggage cases being stolen from Sainsbury's in Tollbar Way, Hedge End.

The force said: "Owen McDonagh, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Sunday 7 January and subsequently charged with the theft of children’s toys and luggage cases from the store on Wednesday, December 6.