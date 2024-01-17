News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Man charged with theft after stealing from parked vehicle in New Forest

A man has been charged with stealing from a vehicle parked in the New Forest.

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 17th Jan 2024, 16:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police received a report that on the afternoon of June 25, 2023, a car parked in Whitemoor Car Park, Emery Down, had been broken into and tools and camping equipment had been stolen from within.

Following enquiries, 20-year-old Dillon Cooper, of Burnt House Lane in Bransgore, has been charged with theft from a motor vehicle. He has been bailed with conditions to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on February 13.

For more information about how to report a crime, click here.

Related topics:New ForestPolice