Man charged with theft after stealing from parked vehicle in New Forest
A man has been charged with stealing from a vehicle parked in the New Forest.
Police received a report that on the afternoon of June 25, 2023, a car parked in Whitemoor Car Park, Emery Down, had been broken into and tools and camping equipment had been stolen from within.
Following enquiries, 20-year-old Dillon Cooper, of Burnt House Lane in Bransgore, has been charged with theft from a motor vehicle. He has been bailed with conditions to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on February 13.