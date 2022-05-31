Draven Jewell, 21, was on trial at Winchester Crown Court over the death of father-of-one Max Maguire.

The fisherman was stabbed outside a Royal British Legion club in Lymington, on October 22, 2021.

Draven Jewell was found not guilty of murder but convicted of manslaughter. Picture: Winchester Crown Court. Solent News & Photo Agency.

Jewell was found not guilty of murder but convicted of manslaughter.

He was also acquitted of the attempted murder of a friend of Mr Maguire, Luke Gray, but he has been convicted of wounding him.

The 21-year-old was also cleared of an alternative wounding charge, but was convicted of wounding another friend, Georgia Hole, and acquitted of an alternative wounding charge.

Jewell pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon – a Huusk chef’s knife.

His brother, Garon Jewell, 19, was formally acquitted over his part in the incident after the prosecution offered no evidence.

Jurors heard heard that a fight broke out after a disagreement between two groups in the club after one person challenged Garon Jewell over his age.

Tensions also rose over a nitrous oxide canister Draven Jewell had found and taken to the club but refused to sell to the other group which contained the three victims.

Mr Gray, 23, suffered two serious wounds to his lower back which required emergency hospital treatment, and Ms Hole, 23, suffered a less serious injury to her chest.

Adam Feest QC, prosecuting, said the violence lasted about 20 seconds, and added: ‘Max Maguire died within moments from a wound he received to the left side of his chest, a knife wound, this had penetrated his lung and damaged a major artery internally and caused catastrophic and non-survivable injuries.’

Draven Jewell, from Lymington, claimed he acted in self-defence saying he feared his brother could be killed.