Stanley Elliott, 54, of Kiln Road in Sherborne St John, burgled the business, which is based at the Leisure Park in Basingstoke, during the early hours of January 9, 2020.

Elliott was charged with one count of burglary other than dwelling. He denied the offence but was convicted following a trial at Winchester Crown Court on October 5.

A man who was jailed for life after stabbing a couple to death in Basingstoke has been sentenced to 18 months for stealing more than £28,000 from Buzz Bingo before he committed murder.

He was accused of burgling the business with Geoffrey Hibbert, who he later murdered in June 2021.

Elliott was convicted of murdering Geoffrey and his wife Michelle Hibbert and was given a life sentence for both murders following a trial at the same court in March 2022. The minimum term he must serve is 34 years.

On Thursday last week, Elliott was sentenced to 18 months for the burglary offence, which will run concurrently to his existing 34-year sentence for murder.

