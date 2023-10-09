Man convicted of murdering couple sentenced to 18 months following related burglary
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man who was jailed for life after stabbing a couple to death in Basingstoke has been sentenced to 18 months for stealing more than £28,000 from Buzz Bingo before he committed murder.
Stanley Elliott, 54, of Kiln Road in Sherborne St John, burgled the business, which is based at the Leisure Park in Basingstoke, during the early hours of January 9, 2020.
Elliott was charged with one count of burglary other than dwelling. He denied the offence but was convicted following a trial at Winchester Crown Court on October 5.
He was accused of burgling the business with Geoffrey Hibbert, who he later murdered in June 2021.
Elliott was convicted of murdering Geoffrey and his wife Michelle Hibbert and was given a life sentence for both murders following a trial at the same court in March 2022. The minimum term he must serve is 34 years.
On Thursday last week, Elliott was sentenced to 18 months for the burglary offence, which will run concurrently to his existing 34-year sentence for murder.
Detective Constable Thomas Bailey said: “Despite strong evidence to the contrary, Elliott maintained his not guilty stance to the end. This jury’s verdict means that cash seized from his address, matching a portion of that stolen from Buzz Bingo in 2020, can now be returned to its rightful owner.
“Our officers were committed and determined to investigate this burglary offence fully and I hope this court result shows the public that we leave no stone unturned when it comes to bringing justice to victims of all crimes.
“We will ensure that we relentlessly pursue those who cause harm in our communities and I hope the result reassures people that we take reports of burglary incredibly seriously.”