Police attended the property in George Street in Ryde on the Isle of Wight on the afternoon of January 4, where the body of Scott Cooper, 33, from Newport, was discovered.

Piers Brazier, of George Street, Ryde, pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared at Winchester Crown Court.

A man has denied a charge of murder

His case was sent for trial, to be held at Isle of Wight Crown Court on June 27, with a further preliminary hearing to take place on May 27.

Judge Angela Morris told him: ‘You will remain in custody in the meantime.’

Police carried out raids on properties in Ryde this week and two men, aged 25 and 41, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Two other men, aged 28 and 29, who were previously arrested on suspicion of murder, were re-arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

The 28-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs.

All four men have now been bailed.

Hampshire Police referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) after officers had attended the property earlier on the day of the fatal incident.

