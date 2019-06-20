Man dies after bar fight at Butlin's in Bognor Regis

A MAN has died after being punched in the face during a fight in a bar at a holiday park in Sussex.

The 52-year-old from Bedford was involved in an altercation at Butlin’s holiday resort, Bognor Regis, shortly before midnight on Friday.

The fight happened at Butlin's in Bognor Regis

During the fight he was punched in the face and fell to the floor. He was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton but later died on Tuesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Wolstenholme of the Major Crime Team said: ‘A fight at a holiday park, which involved several people, sadly resulted in the death of a man. We extend our sympathies to his family and friends at this difficult time, and are providing support with specialist officers.

‘The bar was very busy at the time of the assault and we believe many of those present would have witnessed the assault and the aftermath.

‘We have spoken to some witnesses who were present at the time, but we would be keen to speak to anyone who hasn’t yet made contact with us.

‘We arrested a man immediately after the assault and enquiries are ongoing.’

A 31-year-old man from Wandsworth, London, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and later bailed until July 13.

Anyone with information is urged to report to Sussex Police either online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Brockton.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, either via its website or by phoning 0800 555111.