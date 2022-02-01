Man dies after police chase in Hampshire

At around 11pm on Sunday, officers were in pursuit of a silver Ford Transit Connect on the A343 in Stockbridge.

After a short time, the vehicle left the carriageway and came to rest in a field on Red Rice Road.

The van did not crash into another vehicle, police have said.

A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Paramedics were called to the scene but the driver of the vehicle, a 40-year-old man from Hythe, was pronounced dead before he reached the hospital.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Officers had been in the area responding to reports of a burglary in Monxton.

