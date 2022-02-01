Man dies after police chase in Hampshire
A MAN has died after a police chase in Hampshire.
At around 11pm on Sunday, officers were in pursuit of a silver Ford Transit Connect on the A343 in Stockbridge.
After a short time, the vehicle left the carriageway and came to rest in a field on Red Rice Road.
The van did not crash into another vehicle, police have said.
Read More
Paramedics were called to the scene but the driver of the vehicle, a 40-year-old man from Hythe, was pronounced dead before he reached the hospital.
His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
Officers had been in the area responding to reports of a burglary in Monxton.
SEE ALSO: Southsea woman on trial after being accused of molesting two children who were left thinking abuse was 'normal'
A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.
We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.
If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.
Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.