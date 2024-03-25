Man due in court after being charged with stealing car in Whiteley
A man has been charged with stealing a car in Whiteley.
It’s alleged that the car was taken from a driveway in Rattigan Gardens at around 5.30am on Sunday 24 March, police said. The vehicle was later found abandoned at Windhover Roundabout near Bursledon, and officers made an arrest nearby.
Following enquiries, 19-year-old Joris Augustaitis, of no fixed address, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle. He was remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (25 March).