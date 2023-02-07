Fareham police reported that the incident occurred at 12.45pm on Monday, February 6 at Danes Road Field by the M27 footbridge. They have urged those with information which could further their investigations to come forward.

A police statement said: ‘This sort of behaviour can have a detrimental effect on people and we are keen to identify the person responsible. PC 28032 Cann would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed something or have any information, but hasn’t yet reported this to police.’

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man exposed himself in Portschester on Monday, February 6.

Dashcam footage taken between 12.30pm and 1pm from cars driving on the M27 near Junction 11 or along Portsdown Hill has been requested as it may help identify the perpetrator. Officers will be patrolling the area and making further inquiries as the investigation continues.