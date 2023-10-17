Man from Portsmouth sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to raping woman at her home address
Jack Thomas Heasman, of Byron Road in Buckland, admitted to raping a 22 year-old woman at the victim’s home in Waterlooville on November 15, 2020.
After pleading guilty at Winchester Crown Court on October 13, he was sentenced to 4 years imprisonment and was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.
DS Harry Wilson said: “I hope that this result reassures our community that we take these allegations very seriously, and that this behaviour will not be tolerated.
“We would like to commend the victim for her bravery throughout the investigation and to thank her for having the courage to report this to us.
“We will relentlessly pursue offenders to secure justice for their victims and want to reassure anyone who reports incidents of serious sexual assault and rape to us that they will be believed”.
Anyone who has been the victim of sexual assault should report this to the police by calling 101 or visiting the website. Always dial 999 if a crime is in progress.