Liam Thomas Wall, 31, was handed 16 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years for affray and possession of a bladed article which he pleaded guilty to. He was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday, November 23 and it follows an incident in Elm Grove, Portsmouth shortly after 10pm on Sunday, July 23.Responding to a report of a disturbance, involving a total of four people, officers attended and found Wall, who also had an open wound to his head, in possession of a knife. He was immediately arrested at the scene.The others present during the incident were unharmed.In addition to the suspended sentence, Wall, of Waverley Road, Southsea, must complete a 12-month drug rehabilitation requirement and a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.He was also ordered to forfeit any weapons for destruction.