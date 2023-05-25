Police were deployed to the scene at 10.46am in the Salterns Estate two days ago. One of the two male bikers was reportedly carrying a knife.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘It was reported that a man was seen being chased by two other men on bikes. One of the men riding a bike was reported to have been in possession of a knife and assaulted the man.

The attack happened in the Salterns Estate in Fareham two days ago. Picture: Google Street View.

‘The victim then walked away.’ The spokeswoman added that officers carried out searches in the area but no one was located.