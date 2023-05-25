News you can trust since 1877
Man hunted down by two bike riders and attacked by one possessing a knife in Fareham

A man was chased by two bike riders and attacked in Fareham.
By Freddie Webb
Published 25th May 2023, 11:43 BST- 1 min read

Police were deployed to the scene at 10.46am in the Salterns Estate two days ago. One of the two male bikers was reportedly carrying a knife.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘It was reported that a man was seen being chased by two other men on bikes. One of the men riding a bike was reported to have been in possession of a knife and assaulted the man.

The attack happened in the Salterns Estate in Fareham two days ago. Picture: Google Street View.The attack happened in the Salterns Estate in Fareham two days ago. Picture: Google Street View.
‘The victim then walked away.’ The spokeswoman added that officers carried out searches in the area but no one was located.

Police are now appealing to the public to any information about the attack. The spokeswoman said: ‘Officers attended and carried out a search of the area. No-one was located. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could help us identify those involved should get in touch by calling us on 101, quoting 44230203296.’