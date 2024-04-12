Man in 20s killed in suspected hit and run outside pub last night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man was killed in the incident

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal incident on Winchester Hill (A3090), Romsey, around 11pm where the victim was found with serious injuries near to The Sun Inn pub.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A force statement said: “At this time, it’s believed that a vehicle, which didn’t remain at the scene, was involved in the incident. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The man’s next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers. An investigation into the exact circumstances surrounding the incident is underway and enquiries are ongoing.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of this incident. Did you witness anything, or were you nearby at the time and recall any vehicle which raised any concerns?

“Also, do you have any footage which may assist in our investigation, including dash cam, CCTV, doorbell camera or mobile phone? If you have any information, please call 101 and quote incident number 44240152484.”