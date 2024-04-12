Man in 20s killed in suspected hit and run outside pub last night
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal incident on Winchester Hill (A3090), Romsey, around 11pm where the victim was found with serious injuries near to The Sun Inn pub.
A force statement said: “At this time, it’s believed that a vehicle, which didn’t remain at the scene, was involved in the incident. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
“The man’s next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers. An investigation into the exact circumstances surrounding the incident is underway and enquiries are ongoing.
“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of this incident. Did you witness anything, or were you nearby at the time and recall any vehicle which raised any concerns?
“Also, do you have any footage which may assist in our investigation, including dash cam, CCTV, doorbell camera or mobile phone? If you have any information, please call 101 and quote incident number 44240152484.”