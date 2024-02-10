Man in 50s discovered dead in car park, police confirm
A man in his 50s was discovered dead in a car park, police have confirmed.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were called to reports of concerns for a man who was sadly confirmed dead at Crown Yard Car Park in Arundel at 2.15pm on Wednesday.
Sussex Police said his next of kin have been informed and enquiries were ongoing to establish the full facts, although there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances at this time.
No one has been arrested and a file is being prepared for the coroner.