At around 2:20pm on Thursday, February 29 the victim was at the Lloyd’s bank cash point on Cosham High Street when he was pushed to the ground by a man unknown to him. His wallet, which contained cash and bank cards, was taken and he sustained minor injuries to his hands.

Police carrying out enquiries into this incident would like to speak to the man pictured, who was seen in the area at the time, in connection with the investigation. He is described as white, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, of skinny build and he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms with a black stripe down the side and a puffer jacket which was black on top and had a white camo pattern at the bottom. He is described as wearing black shoes, a hood and a mask. Anyone with any information that may assist the police enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting the reference number 44240088770. Alternatively, go online and submit information, click here for more.