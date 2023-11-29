Man in 80's has rucksack and £200 stolen whilst at Lloyds Bank ATM in Aldershot
At around 1.45pm on Wednesday, November 22, a man in his 80’s was withdrawing cash from the ATM outside Lloyds Bank on Victoria Road, Aldershot.
He went to place the money into his rucksack, but a man approached him from behind and took his bag and wallet.
The man then fled the scene, in the direction of Gordon Road before turning down an alleyway.
A black rucksack, bank card, bus pass, personal documents and £200 in cash was stolen.
No injuries were reported.
Since this was reported to the police, officers have been carrying out various enquiries and are now appealing to the public for help.