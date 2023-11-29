News you can trust since 1877
Man in 80's has rucksack and £200 stolen whilst at Lloyds Bank ATM in Aldershot

The police are appealing for information following reports of a robbery where a man stole money from a man in his 80’s at a cash point.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Nov 2023, 10:31 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 10:32 GMT
At around 1.45pm on Wednesday, November 22, a man in his 80’s was withdrawing cash from the ATM outside Lloyds Bank on Victoria Road, Aldershot.

He went to place the money into his rucksack, but a man approached him from behind and took his bag and wallet.

The man then fled the scene, in the direction of Gordon Road before turning down an alleyway.

Police officers are appealing for information following a robbery in Aldershot.Police officers are appealing for information following a robbery in Aldershot.
A black rucksack, bank card, bus pass, personal documents and £200 in cash was stolen.

No injuries were reported.

Since this was reported to the police, officers have been carrying out various enquiries and are now appealing to the public for help.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the reference 44230477873 or alternatively, you can report information online.