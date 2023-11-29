The police are appealing for information following reports of a robbery where a man stole money from a man in his 80’s at a cash point.

He went to place the money into his rucksack, but a man approached him from behind and took his bag and wallet.

The man then fled the scene, in the direction of Gordon Road before turning down an alleyway.

Police officers are appealing for information following a robbery in Aldershot.

A black rucksack, bank card, bus pass, personal documents and £200 in cash was stolen.

No injuries were reported.