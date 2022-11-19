Man in critical condition as two people arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A male victim in his 20s sustained multiple puncture wounds and was taken to hospital where police said he remains in a critical condition. Two men aged 18 and 21 from Southampton have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are in police custody following the incident in Coleman Street at around 1.10pm on Friday.

Police cordons were put up in place at Coleman Street and an address in Golden Grove while enquiries continue. Superintendent Phil Lamb said: ‘This has been a fast-paced investigation into a serious assault in broad daylight in the centre of the city, and my thoughts are with the victim and his family.

Police appeal

‘My officers are working incredibly hard to identify any outstanding suspects and to establish the exact circumstances of what happened. Incidents like this have absolutely no place in Southampton, which is why when they do we will make sure resources are in place to bring those involved to justice.

‘This week we had been marking Operation Sceptre, a national initiative to reduce knife crime, with focused patrols and officers going into local schools to educate young people about the dangers of carrying a weapon. It forms just part of the work all year round that we do to tackle the issue, as one of our district priorities. Officers will be conducting reassurance patrols in St Mary’s, so if you live nearby and have any concerns please speak to them.’