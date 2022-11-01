Police discovered a man in his 30s at 7.48am on Sunday. He was found in St James' Park, Southampton.

His death is not being treated as suspicious. A file is being prepared for the coroner.

The body was discovered on Sunday morning. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The man’s family has been informed. A statement from Hampshire police said: ‘We were called at 7.48am on Sunday, October 30, after the body of a man in his 30s was found in St James’ Park, Southampton.

‘Officers attended the scene and his family have been informed. His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.’

