Man in his 40s stabbed at Hampshire train station

A man has been stabbed at a train station in Hampshire.

The victim, who was in his 40s, was assaulted at Milbrook Train Station yesterday afternoon and was taken to hospital.

Milbrook Train Station. Picture: Google Maps

His condition is not thought to be life threatening at the moment.

Police are appealing for anyone who might have been driving past the station between 3.30pm and 4.30pm and have dash cam footage which could help the investigation.

Investigating officer DC Steve Norridge said police were looking for two suspects.

He added: ‘If you were in the vicinity of Milbrook Train Station or Mountbatten Road around this time and you saw something or someone suspicious, please get in touch.

‘We would particularly like to talk to anyone who was driving past the station and has dashcam footage over this period of time.

‘Please call 101, quoting reference Operation Wimbourne.’