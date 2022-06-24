The incident happened at the pub in Winchester Road, Waltham Chase.

Police were called about it on Father’s Day – Sunday, June 19 – and were told that a man in his 80s was walking through the pub when he passed a group of people with two lurchers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Dog pub in Winchester Road, Waltham Chase

A police spokesman said: ‘One of the lurchers – black and white in colour – lunged at the man and bit him.’

The pensioner suffered a bruised leg and a bite on his arm, which started to bleed.

Nobody has been arrested, and police would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or knows about it, and hasn’t yet spoken to them about it.