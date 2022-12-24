The accident happened at about 3pm yesterday at the junction of The Green and Redhill Road in Rowlands Castle.

A police spokesman said that the cyclist, a man in his 80s, was taken to Southampton General Hospital after the collision with a grey BMW

The air ambulance was called to Rowlands Castle after an 80-year-old man riding a bike was in a collision with a BMW Picture: Paul Garrod

Redhill Road was closed while the emergency services dealt with the incident. The air ambulance landed on The Green.

The spokesman said: ‘We are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it, or caught anything on dash cam such as the cyclist travelling along Redhill Road, to please contact police.’

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 1131 of December 23.