Man in his 80s riding a bike taken to Southampton General Hospital after collision in Rowlands Castle
A man in his 80s riding a bicycle was taken to hospital after a collision with a car.
The accident happened at about 3pm yesterday at the junction of The Green and Redhill Road in Rowlands Castle.
A police spokesman said that the cyclist, a man in his 80s, was taken to Southampton General Hospital after the collision with a grey BMW
Redhill Road was closed while the emergency services dealt with the incident. The air ambulance landed on The Green.
The spokesman said: ‘We are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it, or caught anything on dash cam such as the cyclist travelling along Redhill Road, to please contact police.’
Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 1131 of December 23.