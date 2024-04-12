Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Judge Gee, 36, of no fixed abode, has been put behind bars for more than nine months after being sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (April 10). Fareham Police reported on Facebook that the incidents took place in Gosport and Portchester.

Judge Gee, 36, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 40 weeks in prison for various offences at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Gee was arrested and charged by police for these offences. He admitted to six offences in Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on March 13. The first took place on February 29, Fareham Police said, in East Street, Portchester, where he used threatening or abusive words/behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Gee pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm after attacking a man in Nobes Avenue, Gosport, on March 3. He also admitted to using threatening or abusive words/behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Gregson Avenue on March 8, as well as racially/religiously aggravated harassment, alarm or distress following an incident at Muzzy Barbers in Nobes Avenue on the same day.