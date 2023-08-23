Samule Hook, 38, of no fixed abode, pleased guilty to shoplifting at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on August 23. Picture: Ian Hargreaves.

Samule Hook, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to four offences at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said Hook was detained and charged yesterday.

The 38-year-old targeted two stores in Gosport – The Co-Op and Morrisons – and the One Stop convenience shop in Alverstoke. Hook was handed an 18 week prison term for the offences.

His offences triggered a suspended sentence he was serving for shoplifting. The police spokesman added: “Between Saturday, August 12, and Monday, August 21, he stole items from The Co-Op and Morrisons in Gosport and the One Stop shop in Alverstoke.

