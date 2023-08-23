News you can trust since 1877
Man jailed following shoplifting spree targeting convenience stores in Gosport and guilty plea

A man has pleaded guilty to several shoplifting offences after targeting establishments in Gosport.
By Freddie Webb
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 15:16 BST- 1 min read
Samule Hook, 38, of no fixed abode, pleased guilty to shoplifting at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on August 23. Picture: Ian Hargreaves.

Samule Hook, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to four offences at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said Hook was detained and charged yesterday.

The 38-year-old targeted two stores in Gosport – The Co-Op and Morrisons – and the One Stop convenience shop in Alverstoke. Hook was handed an 18 week prison term for the offences.

His offences triggered a suspended sentence he was serving for shoplifting. The police spokesman added: “Between Saturday, August 12, and Monday, August 21, he stole items from The Co-Op and Morrisons in Gosport and the One Stop shop in Alverstoke.

"He appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Wednesday 23 August where he pleaded guilty and was subsequently sentenced for the offences, which also triggered a suspended sentence for shoplifting.

"He was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison.”