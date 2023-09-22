Man jailed for 13 years after pleading guilty to 17 sexual offences over 8 years involving a child
A man has been jailed for 13 years after admitting 17 sexual offences, including raping a child in Basingstoke.
John Benjamin, 80, from Dymchurch Road, New Romney, Kent, was jailed at Salisbury Crown Court on Thursday 14 September.
All of the offences took place against one victim in Basingstoke between 2010 and 2018 and Benjamin pleaded guilty to raping a girl under 13 three times, inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity, inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity four times, assaulting a girl under 13 by touching three times and assaulting a girl under 13 by penetration with a part of your body / a thing twice.
He also pleaded guilty to adult sexual activity with a female child aged 13 to 17 (penetration) three times and causing a child under 13 to watch / look at an image of sexual activity.
Benjamin received a 13-year custodial sentence for the most serious offence, raping a girl under 13. This sentence includes a licence extension of one year.
He received sentences ranging from nine years to 18 months for the other offences he admitted. All sentences are to run concurrently.
PC Paul Headen, at Hampshire Constabulary’s specialist rape unit Operation Amberstone, said: “This is an appalling list of horrific crimes against a young girl.
“I would like to commend the victim for coming forward as her evidence and support throughout our investigation helped secure this outcome.
“It has been a harrowing experience for the victim to have to re-live, but her bravery to report this has allowed us to bring this sickening offender to justice.
“Benjamin is a predatory individual whose despicable actions have had a long-standing impact on a young woman, who has to live with the memory of this awful abuse.