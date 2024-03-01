On February 29, a 42-year-old Andrew Brady, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 18 weeks at Portsmouth Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to multiple counts of theft.

He pleaded guilty to the theft of £26.48 worth of food and alcohol from Rusdene services on Broom Way, Lee-on-the-Solent, on February 18, the theft of £26.87 worth of chocolate from Spar in Rowner Road, Gosport, on February 26, and the theft of £72.80 worth of chocolate from Spar in Rowner Road, Gosport, on February 28.