Kyle Butler, 29, of Cannon Close, Basingstoke, was jailed for a minimum term of 19 years for attempted murder, arson with recklessness to life endangered and wounding with intent. The court heard that at 6.34am on Friday, 24, June 2022, police were called to an incident at an address in Butler Close, Basingstoke.

READ NOW: Parents disgust at party in park

The 23-year-old victim had woken up to find her ex-partner, Butler, standing over her with a knife saying he was going to kill her in front of their two young children. Upon arrival, officers found that Butler had barricaded the front door and stairs with various items including furniture and children’s toys, to try and prevent police from entering the property.As officers forced entry into the address, they found Butler had set fire to a blanket on the landing and a mattress in the children’s bedroom, activating the smoke alarm. One of the officers attempted to extinguish the fire in the children’s bedroom while other officers went into the master bedroom, where they found Butler sitting on the bed behind his ex-partner who had their two young children in her arms.

Kyle Butler. Pic Hants police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Butler was holding a knife across her neck and told officers that he was going to slit her throat. The woman tried to grab the knife, which caused Butler to lose balance. Officers then managed to disarm Butler and he was detained.During the incident, the woman and a police officer sustained serious cuts to their hands from the knife, both requiring surgery. The woman also received three wounds to her shoulder. The two children and five other officers were also taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The investigation also revealed google searches on Butler’s phone relating to ‘sentencing for manslaughter’.

Butler was charged with attempted murder, arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered and wounding with intent. He pleaded guilty to arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered and wounding with intent but denied attempted murder. Following a trial at Winchester Crown Court, a jury found him guilty of attempted murder.

In a victim impact statement, the woman said: ‘Every day is challenging for me. I cannot sleep, I cannot walk the streets alone, I have to have someone with me because I am scared. I suffer with anxiety, PTSD and panic attacks and I feel like I can’t breathe.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s heartbreaking for two little children who should have been protected by their daddy. As their mummy I did all I could to protect them and hold them tightly. The scars on the outside may heal but the scars on the inside will never heal.’

Butler has been sentenced to life imprisonment and must serve at least 19 years before his imprisonment can be reviewed.