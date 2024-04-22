Man jailed for more than five years for supplying cocaine in Basingstoke
Marko Karrabecaj, 28, of Mayesbrook Road, Ilford, arranged drug deals and organised accommodation for drug runners within the town. Drug runners then sold cocaine in Basingstoke while Karrabecaj was at home between October 2023 and February this year.
Through various police enquiries, Karrabecaj was identified as being the line holder for the ‘Leo’ line which ran in the area. In February this year, officers from the Northern Area Crime Team searched Karrabecaj’s home address and arrested him at the scene.
Officers seized £9,850 in cash, drug paraphernalia and a number of phones. Karrabecaj was later charged and pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply a Class A controlled drug, acquiring / using / possessing criminal property and possessing a false instrument, namely a UK residence permit.
He was jailed for five years and nine months at Winchester Crown Court today (April 22).
Police Staff Investigator Michael Longmore, from the Northern Area Crime Team, said: “Marko Karrabecaj supplied cocaine in Basingstoke through a county line which operated as 'Leo'.
“Karrabecaj arranged drug deals from his home in London and our officers were able to arrest him following a search of his address.
“I hope this sentence highlights that our officers will do everything in their power to ensure Basingstoke is not targeted by drugs networks.
“We know that drug supply causes harm and misery to our communities and is linked to acquisitive crime, as well as some of the most serious violence we see.
“We are determined to keep relentlessly pursuing criminals to reduce the negative impact they have on the local community, making it safe for everyone.”