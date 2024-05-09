Man left with eye injury after street scrap where knife seen
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two men came to blows on City Road near to the junction with Andover Road, Winchester, between 7.50pm and 8pm on Thursday, 2 May. A 47-year-old man from Winchester sustained minor injuries to his eye after a knife was seen during the incident. A police spokesperson said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone driving in the area at the time who may have caught footage of the altercation on their dash cam.
“A 48-year-old man from Basingstoke has been arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of a bladed article and possession of Class A drugs. He has been released on police bail until 3 August.”
Anyone with information should contact police online or on 101 quoting 44240184228. Provide more information to be added to a crime report | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary