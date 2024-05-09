Man left with eye injury after street scrap where knife seen

A man was left with an eye injury after a fight where a knife was seen.

Two men came to blows on City Road near to the junction with Andover Road, Winchester, between 7.50pm and 8pm on Thursday, 2 May. A 47-year-old man from Winchester sustained minor injuries to his eye after a knife was seen during the incident. A police spokesperson said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone driving in the area at the time who may have caught footage of the altercation on their dash cam.