Man named and due in court after Marks & Spencer employee assaulted and racially abused in Whiteley

A MAN is due in court after a shop employee was assaulted and racially abused.

By Freddie Webb
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Mark Andrew Taylor, of Thorni Avenue, Fareham, will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates Court tomorrow following a hate crime investigation. He faces three charges following an incident on July 12 last year at Whiteley Shopping Centre.

A Marks & Spencer employee received a torrent of verbal and racial abuse and was also attacked. Police arrested Taylor, 51, along with another woman, 41.

A shop worker at M&S in Whiteley Shopping Centre was attacked, verbally abused and racially abused. Picture: Google Street View.
She was later released. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary statement said: ‘Police received a report that a member of staff in Marks & Spencer, Whiteley Shopping Centre, was threatened with violence, assaulted, and racially abused on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

‘Following enquiries conducted by the Winchester Greater Neighbourhoods Policing Team, 51-year-old Mark Andrew Taylor, of Thorni Avenue in Fareham will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Thursday 2 February) to face charges of racially aggravated assault by beating, and assault by beating.’