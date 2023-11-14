A man has pleaded guilty to breaking into a house and stealing a car from the driveway.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Max Plaister, 21, of no fixed abode, gave his verdict at Portsmouth Crown Court yesterday. He pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and one count of theft of a motor vehicle.

NOW READ: Family pay tribute to Olympian who died after being hit by a lorry

This related to an incident Beaumont Rise, Fareham, on June 7 this year, where the property was broken into and a Vauxhall Mokka was stolen from the driveway. Police said the vehicle was recovered in Thatcher’s Copse car park on June 9 and “forensic enquiries” linked Plaister to the car.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Max Plaister, aged 21, of no fixed abode, admitted to the offences at Portsmouth Crown Court. Picture: César Moreno Huerta.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

in court, Plaister also pleaded guilty to one court of attempted burglary and one count of theft from a motor vehicle in Bye Road, Swanwick, on October 9.