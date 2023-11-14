News you can trust since 1877
Man pleads guilty to breaking into home and stealing Vauxhall from driveway in Fareham

A man has pleaded guilty to breaking into a house and stealing a car from the driveway.
By Freddie Webb
Published 14th Nov 2023, 14:28 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 14:29 GMT
Max Plaister, 21, of no fixed abode, gave his verdict at Portsmouth Crown Court yesterday. He pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and one count of theft of a motor vehicle.

This related to an incident Beaumont Rise, Fareham, on June 7 this year, where the property was broken into and a Vauxhall Mokka was stolen from the driveway. Police said the vehicle was recovered in Thatcher’s Copse car park on June 9 and “forensic enquiries” linked Plaister to the car.

Max Plaister, aged 21, of no fixed abode, admitted to the offences at Portsmouth Crown Court. Picture: César Moreno Huerta.Max Plaister, aged 21, of no fixed abode, admitted to the offences at Portsmouth Crown Court. Picture: César Moreno Huerta.
in court, Plaister also pleaded guilty to one court of attempted burglary and one count of theft from a motor vehicle in Bye Road, Swanwick, on October 9.

Police said he stole a key from inside the car and made unsuccessful attempts at breaking into the address. The 21-year-old has been remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing on January 5, 2024, at crown court.