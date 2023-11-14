Man pleads guilty to breaking into home and stealing Vauxhall from driveway in Fareham
Max Plaister, 21, of no fixed abode, gave his verdict at Portsmouth Crown Court yesterday. He pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and one count of theft of a motor vehicle.
This related to an incident Beaumont Rise, Fareham, on June 7 this year, where the property was broken into and a Vauxhall Mokka was stolen from the driveway. Police said the vehicle was recovered in Thatcher’s Copse car park on June 9 and “forensic enquiries” linked Plaister to the car.
in court, Plaister also pleaded guilty to one court of attempted burglary and one count of theft from a motor vehicle in Bye Road, Swanwick, on October 9.
Police said he stole a key from inside the car and made unsuccessful attempts at breaking into the address. The 21-year-old has been remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing on January 5, 2024, at crown court.