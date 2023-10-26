Man pleads guilty to five shoplifting incidents in Gosport
Aaron Cruickshank, aged 38, of no fixed abode, has been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on November 15 for sentencing after pleading guilty to shoplifting.
He pleaded guilty to the theft of £81.60 worth of meat and cheese from Tesco in Forton Road on October 12 and the theft of approximately £80-90 worth of meat from Tesco in Alver Village Square on the same day.
He also pleaded guilty to the theft of £80 worth of chocolate from Tesco in Forton Road on October 13, meat from Tesco in Forton Road on October 16 and £142.30 worth of chocolate and sweets from One Stop in Elson Road on October 19.