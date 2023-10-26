News you can trust since 1877
Man pleads guilty to five shoplifting incidents in Gosport

A man has pleaded guilty to five incidents of shoplifting in Gosport and he will appear in court for sentencing next month.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Oct 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 11:29 BST
Aaron Cruickshank, aged 38, of no fixed abode, has been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on November 15 for sentencing after pleading guilty to shoplifting.

He pleaded guilty to the theft of £81.60 worth of meat and cheese from Tesco in Forton Road on October 12 and the theft of approximately £80-90 worth of meat from Tesco in Alver Village Square on the same day.

He also pleaded guilty to the theft of £80 worth of chocolate from Tesco in Forton Road on October 13, meat from Tesco in Forton Road on October 16 and £142.30 worth of chocolate and sweets from One Stop in Elson Road on October 19.