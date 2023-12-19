Yesterday (December 18), 38-year-old Aaron Cruickshank, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to a number of shoplifting offences in Gosport. He stole £92 worth of goods from Co-op in Dartmouth Court on November 21, £112.85 worth of food and goods from One Stop in Elson Lane on November 26, £76.75 worth of chocolate from One Stop in Elson Lane on the same day and £84 worth of alcohol from Tesco in Alver Village Square on November 29. He also admitted to the theft of £45.94 worth of coffee from Farm Foods in Forton Road on December 6 and £63.92 worth of drinks from Home Bargains in Brockhurst Gate on December 14.