Man pleads guilty to numerous shoplifting offences in Gosport
Yesterday (December 18), 38-year-old Aaron Cruickshank, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to a number of shoplifting offences in Gosport. He stole £92 worth of goods from Co-op in Dartmouth Court on November 21, £112.85 worth of food and goods from One Stop in Elson Lane on November 26, £76.75 worth of chocolate from One Stop in Elson Lane on the same day and £84 worth of alcohol from Tesco in Alver Village Square on November 29. He also admitted to the theft of £45.94 worth of coffee from Farm Foods in Forton Road on December 6 and £63.92 worth of drinks from Home Bargains in Brockhurst Gate on December 14.
At the Portsmouth Magistrates Court hearing, he was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court for sentencing on January 19, 2024.