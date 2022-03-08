Fareham man remanded in custody after being charged for attempted robbery, assaults and having knife in Gosport
A FAREHAM man was remanded in custody after being charged with a number of serious offences including attempted robbery.
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 4:41 pm
Brandon Fisher, 29, of Earls Road, is set to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court for multiple offences following an incident along Fareham Road in Gosport yesterday afternoon (Monday).
Police charged Fisher with attempted robbery, two counts of assault by beating, two counts of assault of an emergency worker, criminal damage and possession of a knife in a public place.
He was remanded in custody by police to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
Fisher is next due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on April 11.