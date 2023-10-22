Man robbed near Fareham Aldi after being pushed into alleyway by stranger
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man in his 20s was accosted by a stranger near Aldi in West Street, Fareham. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “On Friday, August 28, at approximately 4.45pm, a man in his 20s was walking past Aldi on West Street when he was pushed into a nearby alleyway by a man unknown to him.
"The man then emptied the victim’s bag before leaving, nothing was taken and the victim wasn’t injured. Since this incident was reported to us officers have been following a number of lines of enquiry in order to identify the person involved."
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the robbery. He is described as white, of slim build, roughly 5ft 11ins tall and aged in his late 20s.
The man has Blonde/light brown hair in a short back and sides style. He was last seen wearing black Nike trainers, dark blue jeans and a royal blue hoodie – carrying a blue baseball cap and a Louis Vuitton man bag.
Police added: “We now have this image of a man, seen in the area at the time, who we believe may have information to assist our investigation. Do you recognise him?.”
Anyone with information about the robbery is advised to contact the police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44230348538. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.