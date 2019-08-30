Man robbed of his trainers by three boys while out walking on Isle of Wight

A man was robbed of his trainers as well as a rucksack carrying a number of items by a group of three teenage boys.

The victim, who is a 20-year-old, walking along Tennyson Road in Freshwater, Isle of Wight, between 5.30pm and 5.35pm on Saturday when the robbery happened.

The man says he was robbed by three boys

He reported that three boys approached him and made demands for him to hand over his rucksack and trainers.

The man’s rucksack is described as a beige Animal rucksack contained and it contained several items:

- Brown wallet with bank card and cash

- Charger and USM plug

- Blue headphones

- Keys with Bart Simpson keyring

- Black joggers and black t-shirt

- Black lanyard from the New Forest Show

- CEX card with an image of Bart Simpson on it

His trainers were also taken, a pair of maroon coloured Nike Air Walk trainers with a white trim and black laces.

The boys have been described as:

Boy 1

- White

- Aged 18 or 19-years-old

- 5 feet 10 inches

- Slim build

- Short blonde hair

- Black, stubbly beard

- Jeans

- Grey t-shirt

- White trainers

Boy 2

- White

- Aged 17-years-old

- Brown hair

- Blue shorts

- Black t-shirt with Adidas logo on top left

Boy 3

- White

- Larger build

- Black hooded top

- Black joggers

- Black shoes with white Nike tick

Police say that they would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of offence who saw boys matching these descriptions, or may have witnessed this incident.

Furthermore, if you know where any of the above items are, please get in contact.

Call 101 and quote 44190301151.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.