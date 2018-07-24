Man’s body found in Portsmouth

The discovery of a man’s body has sparked a police investigation, a spokeswoman has confirmed.

Officers were called to Barkis House, in Brownlow Close, Buckland, at around midnight this morning.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘A body of a man was found at around midnight this morning.

‘Next-of-kin have not yet been informed.

‘It’s not believed to be suspicious at this time.’

Cherelle Ash, 25, was walking home when she spotted the police and ambulance.

She said: ‘It’s sad.

‘When I got there, there were police guarding the front entrance and about four police cars along the road, an ambulance, a coroner’s van and two police officers circling the building.

‘Then there was another two police cars parked along Wingfield Street.’