Man sentenced after pouring boiling water over fellow inmate before beating and raping him

Robert Reynolds, 29, had denied grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of rape and a sexual assault but a jury at Salisbury Crown Court found him guilty of all offences following a five-day trial. The court heard that Reynolds attacked the victim, a man who was in his 20’s at the time, in July 2021, when they were prisoners at HMP Winchester, in Romsey Road. Reynolds threw boiling water from a kettle at the victim, causing burns to his back and face before punching and kicking him. He then raped and sexually assaulted the victim, the jury was told.