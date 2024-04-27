Man sentenced after stabbing member of staff in Jerk Pan following change dispute
Jaypal Khaira, 33, of the Polygon, appeared at Southampton Crown Court yesterday (April 26) for sentence. He previously denied a charge of section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent but was found guilty by a jury in March. He has been sentenced to five years in prison, with an additional three years on license. The jury heard that on April 13 2022 at approximately 8:20pm, police were called to a report that a man in his 60s had been stabbed in the leg at the Jerk Pan restaurant in Commercial Road, Southampton.
It was heard how Khaira had entered the restaurant via the back entrance following an earlier dispute with staff about change. He attempted to gain access to the front of the premises and when a member of staff tried to stop him he stabbed him in the thigh with a knife that had been on a nearby counter.
Police attended and arrested Khaira at the scene, while the victim was taken to hospital for treatment.
Detective Constable Callum Whitehouse, who led the investigation, said: “Khaira’s actions that evening were reckless and extremely concerning. Thankfully, the victim did not sustain serious injuries however just a few millimetres difference and he would likely have been in a life threatening condition.
“I hope that today’s sentence sends out a clear message that violence of any kind will not be tolerated in Southampton and we will do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.”