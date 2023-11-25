Man sentenced at Winchester Crown Court to two years in prison after causing a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity
A man has been sentenced to two years in prison after causing a child to engage in sexual activity.
Christopher Foulger, 34, of Fort Cumberland Road, was sentenced on November 24 at Winchester Crown Court to two years imprisonment.
The sentence is for causing a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity.
He was also handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.