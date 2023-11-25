News you can trust since 1877
Man sentenced at Winchester Crown Court to two years in prison after causing a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity

A man has been sentenced to two years in prison after causing a child to engage in sexual activity.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Nov 2023, 10:38 GMT
Updated 25th Nov 2023, 10:38 GMT
Christopher Foulger, 34, of Fort Cumberland Road, was sentenced on November 24 at Winchester Crown Court to two years imprisonment.

The sentence is for causing a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

He was also handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

The offence took place at an address on Albert Road in Southsea on August 28 of this year.