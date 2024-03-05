Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The offences took place in Wiswell, Lancashire, and in Havant, Hampshire. Waring was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on March 1 to a total of 14 years in prison, and he will be subject to a life-long Sexual Harm Prevention Order upon his release.

Detective Sergeant Sam Prickett said: "I want to thank all five victims in this case for their bravery in coming forward and speaking to us about these crimes. "By speaking out, even after so many years, they have made sure this man is put behind bars where he can't hurt anyone else.