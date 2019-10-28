Man seriously sexually assaulted in Hampshire park

A man was the victim of a serious sexual assault in a park in Hampshire.

The attack happened in East Park in Southampton near the entrance to the park at the very top of Above Bar Street over the weekend.

East Park in Southampton. Picture: Google Maps

The victim, who is 29, reported that he was assaulted between 2.54am and 7.49am on Sunday.

Police set up a cordon in East Park earlier today – it has since been taken down.

The victim is being supported by specialist officers.

Police say that they would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of East Park on Sunday morning, perhaps after a night out, who saw or heard anything suspicious between these times.

Any witnesses are asked to call the non-emergency number 101 and quote the crime reference number 44190385107.

