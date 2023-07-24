Darryl Ball, 46, of no fixed address, was jailed for the attack that was captured by CCTV operators as he walked along London Road, Southampton, carrying a machete on April 23 - before launching his “vicious” assault around 5.40pm.

Ball walked up to a man in his 40s before a verbal altercation took place. The victim then stood up during the confrontation before Ball started swinging the machete at him – striking him a number of times on the head.

Darryl Ball. Pic: Hants police

As the victim attempted to flee, Ball followed him but no further violence is inflicted, Southampton Crown Court heard. Two plain clothes officers were alerted to the ongoing incident and spotted Ball in the area before arresting him.

He was charged with wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. Ball was jailed for eight years and ordered to serve an additional five years on extended licence.

Detective Constable Edward Smith – who led the investigation – said: “This was an abhorrent, sustained attack during broad daylight; resulting in the victim receiving serious injuries including a fractured skull, a bleed on the brain and several lacerations to his head.

“This was a vicious attack that could have had far graver consequences for the victim; but thankfully that is not the case.

“We hope that today’s ruling provides justice for the victim and that he can now be safe in the knowledge that Darry Francis Ball is behind bars for a significant period of time and can no longer cause him, or the wider community, any harm.