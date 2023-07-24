News you can trust since 1877
Man suffers fractured skull and bleed on brain after being smashed repeatedly over head with machete

A man miraculously survived but was left with a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain after being smashed repeatedly over the head with a machete in broad during a street attack.
By Steve Deeks
Published 24th Jul 2023, 12:51 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 13:16 BST

Darryl Ball, 46, of no fixed address, was jailed for the attack that was captured by CCTV operators as he walked along London Road, Southampton, carrying a machete on April 23 - before launching his “vicious” assault around 5.40pm.

Ball walked up to a man in his 40s before a verbal altercation took place. The victim then stood up during the confrontation before Ball started swinging the machete at him – striking him a number of times on the head.

Darryl Ball. Pic: Hants policeDarryl Ball. Pic: Hants police
As the victim attempted to flee, Ball followed him but no further violence is inflicted, Southampton Crown Court heard. Two plain clothes officers were alerted to the ongoing incident and spotted Ball in the area before arresting him.

He was charged with wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. Ball was jailed for eight years and ordered to serve an additional five years on extended licence.

Detective Constable Edward Smith – who led the investigation – said: “This was an abhorrent, sustained attack during broad daylight; resulting in the victim receiving serious injuries including a fractured skull, a bleed on the brain and several lacerations to his head.

“This was a vicious attack that could have had far graver consequences for the victim; but thankfully that is not the case.

“We hope that today’s ruling provides justice for the victim and that he can now be safe in the knowledge that Darry Francis Ball is behind bars for a significant period of time and can no longer cause him, or the wider community, any harm.

“I am pleased that a positive result has been reached, following our thorough investigation, as part of our commitment to relentlessly pursue those who cause the most harm to our communities. I would like to commend the victim in this case for his continued bravery throughout."