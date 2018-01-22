Man suffers fractured skull in brawl outside Gosport pub

Have your say

A PUB brawl in Gosport left a man with a fractured skull.

Police were called to the Five Alls pub, on Forton Road, following an altercation between at least four people.

A 30-year-old man sustained a fractured skull during the incident at around 9pm on Friday.

Police said they have arrested a 22-year-old man, of no fixed address, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

A police spokesman said: ‘Anyone who witnessed the fight is urged to come forward, as they may have information that will help with our investigation.’

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44180025113.