Man suffers serious injuries following scrap during private party in Portsmouth bar

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Surrey Street Bar

Police were called around 3am today (March 10), to a report of a fight happening inside Surrey Street Bar during a private party. One person, a man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries to his head, arm and hand, and was taken to hospital for treatment, police said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Officers have been conducting enquiries today into the exact circumstances of the incident,” a spokesperson said. “As part of this, we are keen to hear from anyone who was at the party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through our enquiries so far, it has been reported that the person who inflicted the serious injuries to the man in his 20s is also a man, who is described as black, around 6ft tall, with a short afro and wearing an orange top.

“If you have any information which can assist our enquiries, then we would ask you to get in touch, either by calling 101 or going to our website, and quoting the reference 44240103542.”