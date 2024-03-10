Man suffers serious injuries following scrap during private party in Portsmouth bar
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called around 3am today (March 10), to a report of a fight happening inside Surrey Street Bar during a private party. One person, a man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries to his head, arm and hand, and was taken to hospital for treatment, police said.
“Officers have been conducting enquiries today into the exact circumstances of the incident,” a spokesperson said. “As part of this, we are keen to hear from anyone who was at the party.
“Through our enquiries so far, it has been reported that the person who inflicted the serious injuries to the man in his 20s is also a man, who is described as black, around 6ft tall, with a short afro and wearing an orange top.
“If you have any information which can assist our enquiries, then we would ask you to get in touch, either by calling 101 or going to our website, and quoting the reference 44240103542.”
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or by going to their website https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously