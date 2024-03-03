Man sustains broken leg following serious assault in West Street in Havant - police launch investigation
The police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted in Havant last night (March 2). Shortly before 10:45pm police were called to reports of an altercation taking place between a group of men on West Street.
As a result of the incident a man in his 40s sustained a broken leg and a second man in his 40s reported minor injuries.The police attended the scene and have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm. He remains in police custody at the current time and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing today.
As part of the ongoing enquiries the police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened. Perhaps you were driving along West Street and captured dash cam footage of the incident, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath?