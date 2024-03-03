Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted in Havant last night (March 2). Shortly before 10:45pm police were called to reports of an altercation taking place between a group of men on West Street.

As a result of the incident a man in his 40s sustained a broken leg and a second man in his 40s reported minor injuries.The police attended the scene and have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm. He remains in police custody at the current time and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing today.

